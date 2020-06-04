NHL to allow teams to reopen training facilities on June 8

The NHL will allow teams to reopen their training facilities on June 8 as it transitions to Phase 2 of its return-to-play plan, the league announced Thursday night.

When facilities are reopened, players will be allowed to participate in individualized training activities — both on and off the ice — with no more than six players taking part at one time (plus a limited number of team staff).

Players who participate will be doing so on a voluntary basis.

The return-to-play plan consists of four phases (Phase 3 is opening training camps, Phase 4 is playing).

Last week, players were informed that Phase 3 will not begin until at least July 10.