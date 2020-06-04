Loading articles...

NewsAlert: New Brunswick reports first COVID-19 death

Last Updated Jun 4, 2020 at 10:44 am EDT

FREDERICTON — New Brunswick public health officials are reporting the province’s first death from COVID-19.

In social media posts, the family of a man in his 80s who had been living in the Manoir de la Vallee in Atholville, N.B., said he died from the virus this morning.

The long-term care home in northern New Brunswick has experienced an outbreak and as of Wednesday had been linked to eight COVID-19 cases.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

