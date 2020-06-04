Loading articles...

N.B. police ask for independent review after officer shoots, kills woman

Last Updated Jun 4, 2020 at 3:28 pm EDT

EDMUNDSTON, N.B. — A 26-year-old woman from British Columbia has been shot and killed by police in northwest New Brunswick.

The Edmundston Police Force says it received a request to check on a woman’s well-being at an apartment building early Thursday morning.

The force says the officer who responded to the call encountered a “woman holding a knife who made threats.”

It says the officer fired a weapon and attempted to resuscitate the woman, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The force says it’s asking for an independent review of the incident, and New Brunswick RCMP will help with the investigation as “a matter of accountability.”

The woman’s death comes amid protests against police violence in Canada and the U.S.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2020.

The Canadian Press

