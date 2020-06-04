Loading articles...

Man, 49, killed in motorcycle crash on Hwy 401 in Oshawa

An OPP cruiser is seen in an undated photo. TWITTER/@OPP_HSD

A 49-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Highway 401 in Oshawa on Thursday evening.

Ontario Provincial Police from the Whitby detachment were called to the scene on the Highway 401 eastbound off-ramp to Stevenson Road.

Officers found a motorcycle crashed on the roadway and the rider had fallen off.

The man had no vital signs and was pronounced dead as paramedics attended to him on the way to hospital.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says no other vehicles were involved and it is unclear what caused the crash at this time.

The ramp lane to Stevenson Road from Highway 401 will remain closed for the investigation for several hours.

