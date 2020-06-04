Loading articles...

KLX Energy Services: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 4, 2020 at 5:14 am EDT

WELLINGTON, Fla. (AP) _ KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) on Thursday reported a loss of $243.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Wellington, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $10.52 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 88 cents per share.

The service provider to oil and natural gas producers posted revenue of $83 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $2.04. A year ago, they were trading at $20.76.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KLXE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KLXE

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 23 minutes ago
Good Morning! EB 401 approaching Hwy 25, two right lanes remain blocked with a collision. Jammed from Approaching Guelph line.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:17 AM
Good Thursday morning! Very warm and humid today and just a very slight chance of showers this afternoon for #Toronto GTA
Latest Weather
Read more