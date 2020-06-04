Loading articles...

IS claims Kabul mosque attack that killed prayer leader

Last Updated Jun 4, 2020 at 8:44 am EDT

Afghan police arrive at the site of a bombing in a mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Tariq Arian, spokesman for the Afghan interior ministry says the the attack has taken place inside the compound of Wazir Akber Khan Mosque on the Tuesday evening. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

KABUL — The Islamic State group claimed responsibility Thursday for a bomb attack inside a mosque in the Afghan capital Kabul that killed two people, including the prayer leader, and wounded eight others.

In a statement on an IS-affiliated website, the group said Tuesday’s attack in Kabul targeted a prayer leader who was described as “an apostate and evil propagating loyalty to the apostate Afghan government.”

Prayer leader Ayaz Niazi was buried Thursday at the same mosque where the attack took place after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and several other officials paid tribute.

IS attacks have increased, particularly in Kabul, targeting Afghan media, civilians and minority Shiites.

On Sunday the group claimed responsibility for a roadside bombing against a bus belonging to a local TV station in Kabul. Two employees were killed and four others wounded.

The Associated Press

