Hundreds join justice for Black lives protests in Oakville, Barrie, Burlington

A trio of protests in southern Ontario saw hundreds of people march for justice for Black lives on Thursday.

More than 300 people marched through downtown Oakville early in the afternoon in solidarity with protests for justice and against police brutality being held around the world.

Hundreds more came out to a demonstration hours later in Burlington where they marched to city hall.

And it was similar scene in Barrie where hundreds made their way down to the city centre, just over a week after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis at the hands of law enforcement officers.



Organizers say the rally took place in the name of Tony McDade of Tallahassee and Breonna Taylor from Louisville —all lost their lives in police-involved violence over the past several months, while protesters cite years of racism at the hands of American law enforcement.

Barrie police say everyone was respectful and adhered to physical distancing rules.

Officer Peter Leon said there were about 600 to 1000 people in attendance and he was pleased with the tone of the demonstration. He said police worked with the organizers and people were calm and organized.

He also noted that many in attendance were wearing masks, and abiding by public health regulations.