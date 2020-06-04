Loading articles...

G-III Apparel: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 4, 2020 at 7:28 am EDT

NEW YORK (AP) _ G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) on Thursday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $39.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 82 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 75 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 66 cents per share.

The clothing and accessories maker posted revenue of $405.1 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $414.5 million.

G-III Apparel shares have fallen 60% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 48% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GIII at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GIII

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Fort Erie Bound QEW past Northshore, all lanes are blocked with a collision. Slow from just past Fairview.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:17 AM
Good Thursday morning! Very warm and humid today and just a very slight chance of showers this afternoon for #Toronto GTA
Latest Weather
Read more