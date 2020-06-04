Loading articles...

FBI identifies man shot and killed by marshals in Arkansas

Last Updated Jun 4, 2020 at 3:28 pm EDT

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The FBI has identified the man who was shot and killed by U.S. marshals in Arkansas as they tried to arrest him on an attempted murder warrant.

Connor Hagan, a spokesman for the FBI office in Little Rock, confirmed 36-year-old Ryan E. Moore’s identity on Wednesday.

Moore had a warrant for his arrest in connection with the May 19 shooting of a woman in Hindsville. His warrant for attempted capital murder was issued on May 29.

The U.S. Marshals Service located him Monday night driving a black Mazda in a northwest Arkansas parking lot.

The marshals ordered Moore to turn off his vehicle and step out of the car. When he refused, shots were fired, according to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Moore died at a hospital.

Hagan said the FBI is further investigating the shooting.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
SB Allen approaching Eglinton - right lane blocked with a collision. #SBAllen
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 24 minutes ago
A steamy one out there! It's currently 30° out at Pearson and 28° in Downtown Toronto! It'll be another warm day…
Latest Weather
Read more