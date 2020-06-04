Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
FBI identifies man shot and killed by marshals in Arkansas
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 4, 2020 3:21 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 4, 2020 at 3:28 pm EDT
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The FBI has identified the man who was shot and killed by U.S. marshals in Arkansas as they tried to arrest him on an attempted murder warrant.
Connor Hagan, a spokesman for the FBI office in Little Rock, confirmed 36-year-old Ryan E. Moore’s identity on Wednesday.
Moore had a warrant for his arrest in connection with the May 19 shooting of a woman in Hindsville. His warrant for attempted capital murder was issued on May 29.
The U.S. Marshals Service located him Monday night driving a black Mazda in a northwest Arkansas parking lot.
The marshals ordered Moore to turn off his vehicle and step out of the car. When he refused, shots were fired, according to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Moore died at a hospital.
Hagan said the FBI is further investigating the shooting.
The Associated Press
