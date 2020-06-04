Loading articles...

DocuSign: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Jun 4, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) on Thursday reported a loss of $47.8 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The provider of electronic signature technology posted revenue of $297 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $282.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in August, DocuSign said it expects revenue in the range of $316 million to $320 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion.

DocuSign shares have risen 89% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $140.06, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DOCU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DOCU

The Associated Press

