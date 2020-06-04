Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Detained US Navy veteran freed by Iran, en route home
by Matthew Lee And Eric Tucker, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 4, 2020 10:22 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 4, 2020 at 10:28 am EDT
FILE - This March 19, 2020, file photo provided courtesy of the White family, shows U.S. Navy veteran Michael White in Mashhad, Iran. White, a Navy veteran detained in Iran for nearly two years, has been released and is on his way home as part of an unusual agreement to free an Iranian-American physician who was prosecuted in the United States, U.S. officials said Thursday, June 4. (Courtesy of the White Family via AP)
WASHINGTON — A Navy veteran detained in Iran for nearly two years has been released and is on his way home aboard a Swiss government aircraft, U.S. officials said Thursday.
The U.S. special envoy for Iran, Brian Hook, flew to Zurich with a doctor to meet freed detainee Michael White and will accompany White back to the United States, the officials said.