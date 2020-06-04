Loading articles...

Detained US Navy veteran freed by Iran, en route home

Last Updated Jun 4, 2020 at 10:28 am EDT

FILE - This March 19, 2020, file photo provided courtesy of the White family, shows U.S. Navy veteran Michael White in Mashhad, Iran. White, a Navy veteran detained in Iran for nearly two years, has been released and is on his way home as part of an unusual agreement to free an Iranian-American physician who was prosecuted in the United States, U.S. officials said Thursday, June 4. (Courtesy of the White Family via AP)

WASHINGTON — A Navy veteran detained in Iran for nearly two years has been released and is on his way home aboard a Swiss government aircraft, U.S. officials said Thursday.

The U.S. special envoy for Iran, Brian Hook, flew to Zurich with a doctor to meet freed detainee Michael White and will accompany White back to the United States, the officials said.

Matthew Lee And Eric Tucker, The Associated Press


