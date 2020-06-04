Loading articles...

Cantel: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 4, 2020 at 7:28 am EDT

LITTLE FALLS, N.J. (AP) _ Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $15.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Little Falls, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 37 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 16 cents per share.

The medical equipment maker posted revenue of $236.9 million in the period.

Cantel shares have decreased 35% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 35% in the last 12 months.

