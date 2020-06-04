Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Average 30-year mortgage rates rose slightly to 3.18%
by Josh Boak, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 4, 2020 12:05 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 4, 2020 at 12:14 pm EDT
FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2019 file photo, a sign promoting an open house sits atop a realty company's lawn sign in Brandon Miss. On Thursday, May 28, 2020, Freddie Mac reports on this week's average U.S. mortgage rates. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
BALTIMORE — Long-term mortgage rates increased slightly as the U.S. economy showed signs that the worst of the coronavirus-fueled recession may have passed.
The average interest charged on a 30-year mortgage was 3.18% this week, up from 3.15% a week ago, according to a report Thursday by mortgage buyer Freddie Mac. That average is down from 3.82% a year ago.
The economic collapse following the COVID-19 outbreak has corresponded with a decline in mortgage rates. But there are signs that the economy may have already bottomed as government data shows that applications for jobless aid — though still historically high — are steadily falling.
The average 15-year mortgage rate was unchanged from last week at 2.62%. This average has fallen from 3.28% a year ago.