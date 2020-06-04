Loading articles...

Average 30-year mortgage rates rose slightly to 3.18%

Last Updated Jun 4, 2020 at 12:14 pm EDT

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2019 file photo, a sign promoting an open house sits atop a realty company's lawn sign in Brandon Miss. On Thursday, May 28, 2020, Freddie Mac reports on this week's average U.S. mortgage rates. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

BALTIMORE — Long-term mortgage rates increased slightly as the U.S. economy showed signs that the worst of the coronavirus-fueled recession may have passed.

The average interest charged on a 30-year mortgage was 3.18% this week, up from 3.15% a week ago, according to a report Thursday by mortgage buyer Freddie Mac. That average is down from 3.82% a year ago.

The economic collapse following the COVID-19 outbreak has corresponded with a decline in mortgage rates. But there are signs that the economy may have already bottomed as government data shows that applications for jobless aid — though still historically high — are steadily falling.

The average 15-year mortgage rate was unchanged from last week at 2.62%. This average has fallen from 3.28% a year ago.

Josh Boak, The Associated Press

