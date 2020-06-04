Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
2 dogs die in hot car while owner was in dog training class
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 4, 2020 12:04 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 4, 2020 at 12:14 pm EDT
HIGH RIDGE, Mo. — Two dogs died in a hot car at a dog training centre near St. Louis as their owner attended a lecture on how to become a paid dog trainer, the centre’s owner said.
Tom Rose of the Tom Rose School told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the deaths were the result of a “terrible accident.”
The owner left her car running, with the air-conditioner on high, while she was inside for the approximate 90-minute lecture on Wednesday, a day when the high temperature topped 90 degrees.
Rose said the car quit running without the owner knowing it. By the time she got outside the dogs — a Labrador retriever and a German shepherd — were dead.
Rose said the car may have run out of gas.
“It was just a terrible accident,” Rose said. “The owner of the dogs was incoherent. It’s a horrible thing, and she was so upset.”
Rose said police weren’t notified because “there was no negligence involved.”
