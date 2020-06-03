Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Some Via Rail service resumes as Ontario and Quebec gradually reopen
by news staff
Posted Jun 3, 2020 6:05 am EDT
A Via Rail sign is seen at the Dorval station Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in Montreal. Via Rail Canada says most of the 1,000 employees affected by the suspension of service last month due to blockades will be called back to work as most normal service resumes on Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
An increase in demand has Via Rail re-introducing some train service, previously cancelled amid the COVD-19 pandemic.
Starting Wednesday, service will resume on two trains between Toronto and Montreal, and three previously cancelled routes between Toronto and Ottawa.
The increase in demand comes amid the gradual reopening of the Quebec and Ontario economies.
Via recommends all passengers wear a non-medical mask or face covering that covers the nose and the mouth when travelling on its trains and when it is impossible to keep two metres apart from others.
Passengers will also be denied boarding if they are experiencing symptoms similar to a cold or flu, or if they’ve been denied boarding for travel in the last 14 days due to medical reasons related to COVID-19.