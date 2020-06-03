Some Via Rail service resumes as Ontario and Quebec gradually reopen

An increase in demand has Via Rail re-introducing some train service, previously cancelled amid the COVD-19 pandemic.

Starting Wednesday, service will resume on two trains between Toronto and Montreal, and three previously cancelled routes between Toronto and Ottawa.

The increase in demand comes amid the gradual reopening of the Quebec and Ontario economies.

Via recommends all passengers wear a non-medical mask or face covering that covers the nose and the mouth when travelling on its trains and when it is impossible to keep two metres apart from others.

Passengers will also be denied boarding if they are experiencing symptoms similar to a cold or flu, or if they’ve been denied boarding for travel in the last 14 days due to medical reasons related to COVID-19.