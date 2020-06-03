Loading articles...

Vera Bradley: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 3, 2020 at 8:14 am EDT

ROANOKE, Ind. (AP) _ Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $22.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Roanoke, Indiana-based company said it had a loss of 66 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 31 cents per share.

The handbag and accessories company posted revenue of $69.3 million in the period.

Vera Bradley shares have decreased 50% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 48% in the last 12 months.

