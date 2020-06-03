Tiny Tom Donuts owner, Tom Brazier, dies at age 73

Tom Brazier, who owned and operated Tiny Tom Donuts, has died at the age of 73.

According to a post on Twitter by the company, Brazier died on Tuesday. No cause of death was given.

“He was looking forward to celebrating his 60th anniversary at the CNE and the 27th year at Canada’s Wonderland this summer,” the brand said in brief statement. “Tom’s family would like to thank the city of Toronto for making us a part of their summer tradition every year.”

The statement added the family looks forward to carrying on the legacy of serving his famous tiny donuts “soon.”

Tiny Tom Donuts has been a staple at many summer events, fairs and festivals across the GTA and they also maintained a year-round location on Woodbine Avenue in Markham. However, the operation has been closed since March due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

According to the company’s website, the business was founded by brothers Ron and Sid Brazier in 1959 and made its first appearance at Tiny Tom Donuts at the CNE the following year. Tom Brazier took over operation of the business in the mid-1970s from his cousins.