Strong earthquake, little damage in northern Chile

Last Updated Jun 3, 2020 at 8:58 am EDT

SANTIAGO, Chile — A strong earthquake shook northern Chile early Wednesday, but its epicenter was relatively deep beneath a sparsely populated desert region and there were no reports of serious damage or injury.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.8 quake hit at 3:35 a.m. (0735 GMT), with an epicenter 48 kilometres (30 miles) south-southwest of San Pedro de Atacama and 96.8 kilometres (60.1 miles) below the surface.

Local residents called the Cooperativa radio station to report rock slides and some cuts in electrical service. Emergency officials didn’t immediately report major damage.

The area is a centre of mining activity.

The Associated Press

