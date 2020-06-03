Loading articles...

Special payment to former Bombardier CEO raises objections from shareholder group

Last Updated Jun 3, 2020 at 5:44 pm EDT

A shareholder advisory agency is urging Bombardier Inc. shareholders to vote against the company's approach to compensation over the severance package that could reach $17.5 million for former CEO Alain Bellemare. A BRP logo is shown at the research and innovation plant in Valcourt, Que., Nov. 9, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

MONTREAL — A shareholder advisory agency is urging Bombardier Inc. shareholders to vote against the company’s approach to compensation over the severance package to former CEO Alain Bellemare that could reach $17.5 million.

Glass Lewis says in a report that the plane and train manufacturer’s practises raise “serious questions” given its weak financial performance before he was dismissed last March.

The advisory firm switched its advice from initially supporting the remuneration policy following Bombardier’s decision at the end of the fiscal year to make Bellemare eligible for a special $4.9 million payment following the completion of the sale of Bombardier Transportation to Alstom.

Bellemare is also entitled to a severance of about $10 million plus close to $2.7 million in share awards.

Bombardier lost US$1.61 billion last year on revenues of US$15.8 billion in a year marked by persistent execution problems by the rail division.

Glass says it will still support the 13 candidates to the board of directors at the June 18 annual meeting.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BBD.B)

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
WB 401 west of Bayview express - left lane blocked with a stalled vehicle. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 23 minutes ago
Should be a calm and mild evening! We drop to 22° for our Wednesday night and then 14° during the overnight! Winds…
Latest Weather
Read more