Small group rallies outside U.S. consulate to protest Trump 'war on protesters'

A small group of people gathered outside Toronto’s U.S. consulate around 6 p.m. Wednesday to protest what they call President Donald Trump’s “war on protesters.”

As per the event’s Facebook page, the rally was “autonomously organized by BIPOC and not affiliated with BLM or notanotherblacklife.”

The group goes on to describe themselves as anti-fascist “in the original understanding of an ideology that stands up to fascism.”

Those at the rally wore masks and gloves and held up signs that read “stop shooting my friends” and “defund the police.”

Less than a handful of far right counter-protesters walked into the rally holding up sings that read “white lives matter” and a brief scuffle ensued.

About a dozen police officers were also present and diffused the situation.