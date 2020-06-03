Loading articles...

Ontario reports 338 new coronavirus cases, 19 more deaths

A lab technician holds a test tube that contains blood sample from a patient (Photo by Robin Utrecht/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) (Photo by Robin Utrecht/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Ontario reported 338 new cases of novel coronavirus today. There were 446 cases reported yesterday.

Nineteen more people have died, bringing the total death count to 2,312.

Of the 2,312 total deaths, 1,472 were in long-term care, Public Health Ontario reports. The Ministry of Long-Term Care reports that 1,661 people who have died were in long-term care – a discrepancy attributed to a lag in reported deaths.

The provincial total of confirmed cases now stands at 29,047 with 78.5 per cent considered resolved.

More to come

