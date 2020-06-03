Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
On first day of Tiff Macklem's term, Bank of Canada to make rate announcement
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 3, 2020 4:00 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 3, 2020 at 4:14 am EDT
The Bank of Canada building is seen in Ottawa, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. The Bank of Canada is expected to keep its key interest rate unchanged this morning on the first day of governor Tiff Macklem's tenure. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada is expected to keep its key interest rate unchanged this morning on the first day of governor Tiff Macklem’s tenure.
Economists expect the central bank will maintain its target for the overnight rate at 0.25 per cent, which former governor Stephen Poloz has repeatedly said is as low as it can go.
Poloz and the bank’s governing council would have met over the past few days and finalized the rate decision last night.
Macklem likely would have been part of the meetings, but it’s unlikely that the language of the rate announcement will fully capture his views.
Instead of focusing on the rate itself, experts say they will be paying close attention to the language used in the rate announcement about the expected path for the economy in the coming weeks and months.
Economic reports continue this week with Statistics Canada’s look at the May jobs market scheduled for release Friday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2020.