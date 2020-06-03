Police say woman missing from West Queen West area is 'public health safety risk'

Toronto Police are looking for a woman who went missing from the West Queen West area on Wednesday and is said to be a “public health safety risk.”

Edyta Szlachta, 34, was last seen at 5:30 p.m. in the Brookfield Street and Queen Street West area.

She is described as five feet five inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with dark brown, shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a blue, open-back hospital gown, black sports bra, blue hospital pants and blue booties.

Police say not to approach her if located and call 9-1-1 immediately.