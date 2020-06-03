Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Magnitude 5.5 quake hits Southern California desert region
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 3, 2020 9:55 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 3, 2020 at 9:58 pm EDT
RIDGECREST, Calif. — A magnitude 5.5 earthquake has jolted the region of California desert where a powerful quake last summer was followed by thousands of aftershocks.
The U.S. Geological Survey says Wednesday’s quake occurred at 6:32 p.m. and was centred 13.6 miles (22 kilometres) north of the small city of Ridgecrest.
A dispatcher with the Ridgecrest Police Department said there were no immediate reports of damage or injury.
The quake was felt as a bump and rolling motion in a high-rise building in downtown Las Vegas. Local television news broadcasts stopped as anchors reported seeing lights sway in their studios.
It also shook buildings in downtown Los Angeles.
A magnitude 7.1 quake on July 5, 2019, and a magnitude 6.4 foreshock the day before strongly shook the region.
Damage from those quakes occurred to facilities on the sprawling Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake as well as in the nearby communities of Trona and Ridgecrest.
The Associated Press
