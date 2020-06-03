Loading articles...

Licensed food vendors and ice cream trucks allowed to open in Toronto

Last Updated Jun 3, 2020 at 4:27 pm EDT

Photo credit: Colby Cosh (via flickr.com)

Mayor John Tory has announced all licensed street food vendors and ice cream trucks will be permitted to operate in Toronto as of today.

All operators must set up in accordance with physical distancing rules and provide proper health and safety guidelines for their staff.

Tory added there will be more information coming in the next few days on plans to allow additional patio space for restaurants when they are allowed to reopen.

Toronto reported an additional 139 cases of the coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the total to 11,652. With 10 more deaths reported, Toronto has now seen 845. A total of 8,948 people have recovered.

 

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
SB 404 approaching the 401 collectors - left lane blocked with a collision. #SB404
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 34 minutes ago
Retweeted @CarlHLam: Temperatures are in the upper 20s in many spots. When you factor in the humidity, it feels like the low 30s! What's in stor…
Latest Weather
Read more