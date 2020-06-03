Licensed food vendors and ice cream trucks allowed to open in Toronto

Mayor John Tory has announced all licensed street food vendors and ice cream trucks will be permitted to operate in Toronto as of today.

All operators must set up in accordance with physical distancing rules and provide proper health and safety guidelines for their staff.

Tory added there will be more information coming in the next few days on plans to allow additional patio space for restaurants when they are allowed to reopen.

Toronto reported an additional 139 cases of the coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the total to 11,652. With 10 more deaths reported, Toronto has now seen 845. A total of 8,948 people have recovered.