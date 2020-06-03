Gilat: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

PETAH TIKVA, Israel (AP) _ Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $11.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Petah Tikva, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 15 cents per share.

The satellite broadband communications company posted revenue of $47.7 million in the period.

Gilat shares have increased nearly 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $8.01, a decrease of 1% in the last 12 months.

