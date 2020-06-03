Ford acknowledges systematic racism in Canada and Ontario

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is walking back his comments about how Canada doesn’t have the “systematic, deep roots” of racism that the U.S. does.

Ford spoke in the legislature Wednesday morning, acknowledging there is systemic racism in Ontario and across the country.

His response came after NDP leader Andrea Horwath called on the premier to issue an emergency order for the collection of race-based data as it pertains to COVID-19.

Ford added he did not have those lived experiences and nor did many of the elected MPPs sitting in the legislature.

“We have never walked a mile in someone’s shoes who has faced racism. Not only just in the black community, a lot of minority communities throughout the history of Ontario and Canada have faced racism,” said Ford. “Our government won’t stand for it. I won’t stand for it as premier and we will work collectively with out parities to stamp this out.”

Ford had commented on Tuesday about the ongoing protests in the United States sparked by the death of George Floyd, who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for over eight minutes, even after he stopped moving.

The premier said the difference between the two countries is that in Canada, people for the most part get along, working and shopping together.

He said comparing Canada and the U.S. is like “night and day,” and he hopes America can straighten out its problems.

Many had criticized Ford’s initial response, including Macleans Contributing Editor and activist Andray Domise who told CityNews he sees a very different reality than the premier’s stance on racism in Canada.

Domise said, “Do we have anti-Black police violence? Yes, we do. Do we have disparities in health, education and family wealth outcomes? Yes, we do. Do we have problems with people feeling like they can’t go shop at a mall, can’t walk down the street or sit in their cars and read? Do we have problems like that for Black folk in Canada? Yes, we absolutely do. So what is he talking about?”

Minister of Health Christine Elliott also addressed the question of whether race-based data on COVID-19 would be collected in the province and said they are trying to set up a system where it can be done while also protecting one’s identity.

“We want to make sure every Ontarian’s health has been protected,” Elliott added. “We are listening and we are willing to collect this data.”

With files from The Canadian Press