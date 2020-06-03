Elastic: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Loading articles...

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) _ Elastic NV (ESTC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $31.2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 12 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 31 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $123.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $117.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in August, Elastic expects its results to range from a loss of 19 cents per share to a loss of 17 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $119 million to $122 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Elastic expects full-year results to range from a loss of 98 cents per share to a loss of 85 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $530 million to $540 million.

Elastic shares have increased 39% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $89.27, an increase of 12% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ESTC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ESTC

The Associated Press

