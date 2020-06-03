Loading articles...

Calgary couple stranded in India by COVID-19 pandemic killed: family

Last Updated Jun 3, 2020 at 11:44 am EDT

CALGARY — Family members say a Calgary couple stranded in India because of the COVID-19 pandemic were killed last weekend.

Kirpal Minhas, who was 67, and his wife Davinder, who was 65, were supposed to return the first week of April but their flight was cancelled.

Loved ones say the permanent residents were days from catching another flight to Canada when they were attacked in their home in the Punjab region on Saturday.

The couple’s son-in-law says local authorities told him three people overpowered the husband and stabbed him to death and that the wife was strangled.

Family say police have told them the caretaker of the home was arrested along with two other men, and that the motive was to get the couple’s money.

Global Affairs says it’s aware of the deaths, but cannot disclose any further information for privacy reasons. (CTV Calgary)

This report by The Canadian press was first published June 3, 2020

 

 

 

 

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 18 minutes ago
Watch out for a stalled bus on the WB 401 in the collectors approaching the Allen in the left lane #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:22 AM
As of 8:20am (June3) there are just a few showers in the GTA now. Sun and cloud today with gusty nw wind. On the m…
Latest Weather
Read more