Calgary couple stranded in India by COVID-19 pandemic killed: family
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 3, 2020 11:31 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 3, 2020 at 11:44 am EDT
CALGARY — Family members say a Calgary couple stranded in India because of the COVID-19 pandemic were killed last weekend.
Kirpal Minhas, who was 67, and his wife Davinder, who was 65, were supposed to return the first week of April but their flight was cancelled.
Loved ones say the permanent residents were days from catching another flight to Canada when they were attacked in their home in the Punjab region on Saturday.
The couple’s son-in-law says local authorities told him three people overpowered the husband and stabbed him to death and that the wife was strangled.
Family say police have told them the caretaker of the home was arrested along with two other men, and that the motive was to get the couple’s money.
Global Affairs says it’s aware of the deaths, but cannot disclose any further information for privacy reasons. (CTV Calgary)
This report by The Canadian press was first published June 3, 2020
The Canadian Press
