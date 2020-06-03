Loading articles...

Braskem: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 3, 2020 at 5:28 am EDT

BUTANTA, Brazil (AP) _ Braskem SA (BAK) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $824.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Butanta, Brazil-based company said it had a loss of $2.07 per share.

The petrochemical company posted revenue of $2.85 billion in the period.

Braskem shares have fallen 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 46% in the last 12 months.

