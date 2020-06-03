Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
U of T medical school's first Black female valedictorian graduates, and leaves behind a legacy of activism
by The Big Story
Posted Jun 3, 2020 5:17 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 3, 2020 at 5:37 am EDT
University of Toronto's first-year medical student Chika Oriuwa poses on campus on March 8, 2017. (Andrew Francis Wallace/Toronto Star via Getty Images)
In today’s Big Story podcast, Chika Stacy Oriuwa graduated from the University of Toronto’s faculty of medicine on Tuesday as valedictorian — the first black woman in the faculty’s history to receive the honour. She is also the only black student in her class of 259. But thanks to her advocacy and the university’s willingness to work with her, the medical school class accepted for next year has 24 Black students, the highest number in the school’s history.
Oriuwa’s story is inspiring, but it also highlights just how many systemic barriers face Black students in Canada as they take aim at the highest levels of education. What needs to be done to fix this, and how can other schools and students follow her lead?
GUEST: Chika Stacy Oriuwa, valedictorian, class of 2020, U of T Faculty of Medicine