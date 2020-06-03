Loading articles...

Belarus president dismisses government

Last Updated Jun 3, 2020 at 4:28 pm EDT

FILE - In this Saturday, April 25, 2020 file photo, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko attends a subbotnik, a Soviet-style Clean-up Day, in the village of Liaskovichi, about 270 km (169 miles) south of Minsk, Belarus. Belarusia's authoritarian president has dismissed his cabinet two months ahead of presidential elections. President Alexander Lukashenko, who is seeking a sixth term in the August 9 election, said Wednesday June 3, 2020, that most ministers would retain their positions in the new government to be named before the vote. (Maxim Guchek/BelTA Pool Photo via AP, File)

MINSK, Belarus — Belarusia’s authoritarian president has dismissed his Cabinet two months before a scheduled presidential election.

President Alexander Lukashenko is seeking a sixth term in the August 9 election he is almost sure to win. He said Wednesday that most Cabinet ministers would retain their positions in the new government he plans to name before the vote.

Lukashenko has suppressed opposition and independent media since becoming president in 1994. He has faced little real opposition in the elections since then.

The Associated Press

