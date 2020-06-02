Loading articles...

US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Last Updated Jun 2, 2020 at 11:28 am EDT

Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher

1. Fair Warning by Michael Connelly – 9780316539432 – (Little, Brown and Company)

2. Hideaway by Nora Roberts – 9781250207128 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

3. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (Enhanced Edition) by J.K. Rowling – 9781781105849 – (Pottermore Publishing)

4. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows (Enhanced Edition) by J.K. Rowling – 9781781105900 – (Pottermore Publishing)

5. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (Enhanced Edition) by J.K. Rowling – 9781781105856 – (Pottermore Publishing)

6. Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (Enhanced Edition) by J.K. Rowling – 9781781105894 – (Pottermore Publishing)

7. Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (Enhanced Edition) by J.K. Rowling – 9781781105887 – (Pottermore Publishing)

8. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (Enhanced Edition) by J.K. Rowling – 9781781105863 – (Pottermore Publishing)

9. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (Enhanced Edition) by J.K. Rowling – 9781781105870 – (Pottermore Publishing)

10. White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo – 9780807047422 – (Beacon Press)

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 13 minutes ago
WB 401 west of Liverpool in the collectors, problems have cleared, all lanes now open #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:14 AM
Some spotty showers still possible this morning. We will be watching for the risk of thunderstorms later this afte…
Latest Weather
Read more