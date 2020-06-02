Loading articles...

The Latest: Polls close in Montana election

Last Updated Jun 2, 2020 at 10:14 pm EDT

HELENA, Mont. — The Latest on Montana’s primary elections (all times MDT):

8 p.m.

Polls have closed as Montana picks party nominees in a primary election topped by open seats for governor and U.S. House.

Montana, which is holding a mostly mail-in election because of the coronavirus pandemic, stopped accepting ballots at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

As of early Tuesday evening, 367,463 people had turned in ballots. That’s a record for a primary election in Montana.

The Associated Press

