Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Toronto, surrounding areas

A severe thunderstorm warning is now in effect in Toronto as well as some surrounding areas.

Locations that will be impacted include parts of York region, Scarborough, Markham, Barrie, Vaughan, Richmond Hill and King City.

Environment Canada says the system could bring frequent lightning strikes, brief torrential downpours, nickel to ping pong ball sized hail and strong winds.

There is also the risk of an isolated tornado.

The possibility for severe weather will end by midnight.