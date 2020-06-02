PP-Dem-Delg-All,100

Loading articles...

Last Updated Jun 2, 2020 at 8:28 pm EDT

Alabama – Primary

2,281 of 2,281 precincts – 100 per cent

52 of 0 Delegates allocated

Joe Biden 44 – 0 per cent

Bernie Sanders 8 – 0 per cent

Uncommitted 0 – 0 per cent

Michael Bennet 0 – 0 per cent

Michael Bloomberg 0 – 0 per cent

Cory Booker 0 – 0 per cent

Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 per cent

Julian Castro 0 – 0 per cent

John Delaney 0 – 0 per cent

Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent

Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 per cent

Tom Steyer 0 – 0 per cent

Elizabeth Warren 0 – 0 per cent

Marianne Williamson 0 – 0 per cent

Andrew Yang 0 – 0 per cent

Alaska – Primary

1 of 1 precincts – 100 per cent

15 of 0 Delegates allocated

Joe Biden 8 – 0 per cent

Bernie Sanders 7 – 0 per cent

Uncommitted 0 – 0 per cent

Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent

Elizabeth Warren 0 – 0 per cent

Arizona – Primary

1,381 of 1,381 precincts – 100 per cent

67 of 0 Delegates allocated

Joe Biden 39 – 0 per cent

Bernie Sanders 28 – 0 per cent

Michael Bennet 0 – 0 per cent

Michael Bloomberg 0 – 0 per cent

Cory Booker 0 – 0 per cent

Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 per cent

Julian Castro 0 – 0 per cent

Roque De La Fuente III 0 – 0 per cent

John Delaney 0 – 0 per cent

Michael Ellinger 0 – 0 per cent

Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent

Henry Hewes 0 – 0 per cent

Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 per cent

Deval Patrick 0 – 0 per cent

Tom Steyer 0 – 0 per cent

Elizabeth Warren 0 – 0 per cent

Marianne Williamson 0 – 0 per cent

Andrew Yang 0 – 0 per cent

Arkansas – Primary

2,570 of 2,570 precincts – 100 per cent

31 of 0 Delegates allocated

Joe Biden 19 – 0 per cent

Bernie Sanders 9 – 0 per cent

Michael Bloomberg 3 – 0 per cent

Michael Bennet 0 – 0 per cent

Cory Booker 0 – 0 per cent

Mosie Boyd 0 – 0 per cent

Steve Bullock 0 – 0 per cent

Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 per cent

Julian Castro 0 – 0 per cent

John Delaney 0 – 0 per cent

Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent

Kamala Harris 0 – 0 per cent

Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 per cent

Joe Sestak 0 – 0 per cent

Tom Steyer 0 – 0 per cent

Elizabeth Warren 0 – 0 per cent

Marianne Williamson 0 – 0 per cent

Andrew Yang 0 – 0 per cent

California – Primary

19,916 of 20,346 precincts – 98 per cent

414 of 0 Delegates allocated

Bernie Sanders 221 – 0 per cent

Joe Biden 172 – 0 per cent

Elizabeth Warren 12 – 0 per cent

Michael Bloomberg 9 – 0 per cent

Mark Greenstein 0 – 0 per cent

Michael Bennet 0 – 0 per cent

Cory Booker 0 – 0 per cent

Mosie Boyd 0 – 0 per cent

Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 per cent

Julian Castro 0 – 0 per cent

Roque De La Fuente III 0 – 0 per cent

John Delaney 0 – 0 per cent

Michael Ellinger 0 – 0 per cent

Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent

Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 per cent

Deval Patrick 0 – 0 per cent

Joe Sestak 0 – 0 per cent

Tom Steyer 0 – 0 per cent

Marianne Williamson 0 – 0 per cent

Andrew Yang 0 – 0 per cent

Colorado – Primary

2,671 of 3,219 precincts – 83 per cent

60 of 0 Delegates allocated

Joe Biden 28 – 0 per cent

Bernie Sanders 25 – 0 per cent

Michael Bloomberg 4 – 0 per cent

Elizabeth Warren 3 – 0 per cent

Cory Booker 0 – 0 per cent

Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 per cent

Roque De La Fuente III 0 – 0 per cent

Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent

Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 per cent

Rita Krichevsky 0 – 0 per cent

Deval Patrick 0 – 0 per cent

Tom Steyer 0 – 0 per cent

Robby Wells 0 – 0 per cent

Marianne Williamson 0 – 0 per cent

Andrew Yang 0 – 0 per cent

District of Columbia – Primary

0 of 143 precincts – 0 per cent

0 of 0 Delegates allocated

Bernie Sanders 0 – 0 per cent

Joe Biden 0 – 0 per cent

Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent

Elizabeth Warren 0 – 0 per cent

Florida – Primary

5,894 of 5,894 precincts – 100 per cent

219 of 0 Delegates allocated

Joe Biden 162 – 0 per cent

Bernie Sanders 57 – 0 per cent

Michael Bennet 0 – 0 per cent

Michael Bloomberg 0 – 0 per cent

Cory Booker 0 – 0 per cent

Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 per cent

Julian Castro 0 – 0 per cent

John Delaney 0 – 0 per cent

Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent

Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 per cent

Deval Patrick 0 – 0 per cent

Joe Sestak 0 – 0 per cent

Tom Steyer 0 – 0 per cent

Elizabeth Warren 0 – 0 per cent

Marianne Williamson 0 – 0 per cent

Andrew Yang 0 – 0 per cent

Hawaii – Caucus

2 of 2 precincts – 100 per cent

24 of 0 Delegates allocated

Joe Biden 16 – 0 per cent

Bernie Sanders 8 – 0 per cent

Uncommitted 0 – 0 per cent

Michael Bloomberg 0 – 0 per cent

Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 per cent

Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent

Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 per cent

Deval Patrick 0 – 0 per cent

Tom Steyer 0 – 0 per cent

Elizabeth Warren 0 – 0 per cent

Andrew Yang 0 – 0 per cent

Idaho – Primary

961 of 961 precincts – 100 per cent

20 of 0 Delegates allocated

Joe Biden 11 – 0 per cent

Bernie Sanders 9 – 0 per cent

Michael Bennet 0 – 0 per cent

Michael Bloomberg 0 – 0 per cent

Cory Booker 0 – 0 per cent

Steve Burke 0 – 0 per cent

Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 per cent

Julian Castro 0 – 0 per cent

Roque De La Fuente III 0 – 0 per cent

John Delaney 0 – 0 per cent

Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent

Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 per cent

Deval Patrick 0 – 0 per cent

Tom Steyer 0 – 0 per cent

Elizabeth Warren 0 – 0 per cent

Marianne Williamson 0 – 0 per cent

Andrew Yang 0 – 0 per cent

Illinois – Primary

10,101 of 10,114 precincts – 99 per cent

154 of 0 Delegates allocated

Joe Biden 94 – 0 per cent

Bernie Sanders 60 – 0 per cent

Michael Bennet 0 – 0 per cent

Michael Bloomberg 0 – 0 per cent

Cory Booker 0 – 0 per cent

Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 per cent

John Delaney 0 – 0 per cent

Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent

Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 per cent

Deval Patrick 0 – 0 per cent

Tom Steyer 0 – 0 per cent

Elizabeth Warren 0 – 0 per cent

Andrew Yang 0 – 0 per cent

Indiana – Primary

2,119 of 5,107 precincts – 41 per cent

41 of 0 Delegates allocated

Joe Biden 41 – 0 per cent

Bernie Sanders 0 – 0 per cent

Michael Bloomberg 0 – 0 per cent

Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 per cent

Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent

Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 per cent

Tom Steyer 0 – 0 per cent

Elizabeth Warren 0 – 0 per cent

Andrew Yang 0 – 0 per cent

Iowa – Caucus

1,250 of 1,765 precincts – 71 per cent

41 of 0 Delegates allocated

Joe Biden 14 – 0 per cent

Bernie Sanders 12 – 0 per cent

Pete Buttigieg 9 – 0 per cent

Elizabeth Warren 5 – 0 per cent

Amy Klobuchar 1 – 0 per cent

Uncommitted 0 – 0 per cent

Michael Bennet 0 – 0 per cent

Michael Bloomberg 0 – 0 per cent

John Delaney 0 – 0 per cent

Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent

Deval Patrick 0 – 0 per cent

Tom Steyer 0 – 0 per cent

Andrew Yang 0 – 0 per cent

Others 0 – 0 per cent

Kansas – Caucus

4 of 7 precincts – 57 per cent

39 of 0 Delegates allocated

Joe Biden 29 – 0 per cent

Bernie Sanders 10 – 0 per cent

Uncommitted 0 – 0 per cent

Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent

Elizabeth Warren 0 – 0 per cent

Maine – Primary

561 of 571 precincts – 98 per cent

24 of 0 Delegates allocated

Joe Biden 13 – 0 per cent

Bernie Sanders 9 – 0 per cent

Elizabeth Warren 2 – 0 per cent

Michael Bloomberg 0 – 0 per cent

Cory Booker 0 – 0 per cent

Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 per cent

Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent

Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 per cent

Deval Patrick 0 – 0 per cent

Tom Steyer 0 – 0 per cent

Marianne Williamson 0 – 0 per cent

Andrew Yang 0 – 0 per cent

Maryland – Primary

0 of 1,991 precincts – 0 per cent

0 of 0 Delegates allocated

Bernie Sanders 0 – 0 per cent

Uncommitted 0 – 0 per cent

Michael Bennet 0 – 0 per cent

Joe Biden 0 – 0 per cent

Michael Bloomberg 0 – 0 per cent

Cory Booker 0 – 0 per cent

Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 per cent

Julian Castro 0 – 0 per cent

Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent

Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 per cent

Deval Patrick 0 – 0 per cent

Tom Steyer 0 – 0 per cent

Elizabeth Warren 0 – 0 per cent

Marianne Williamson 0 – 0 per cent

Andrew Yang 0 – 0 per cent

Massachusetts – Primary

2,171 of 2,173 precincts – 99 per cent

91 of 0 Delegates allocated

Joe Biden 45 – 0 per cent

Bernie Sanders 29 – 0 per cent

Elizabeth Warren 17 – 0 per cent

Michael Bennet 0 – 0 per cent

Michael Bloomberg 0 – 0 per cent

Cory Booker 0 – 0 per cent

Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 per cent

Julian Castro 0 – 0 per cent

John Delaney 0 – 0 per cent

Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent

Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 per cent

Deval Patrick 0 – 0 per cent

Tom Steyer 0 – 0 per cent

Marianne Williamson 0 – 0 per cent

Andrew Yang 0 – 0 per cent

No Preference 0 – 0 per cent

Michigan – Primary

4,943 of 4,943 precincts – 100 per cent

125 of 0 Delegates allocated

Joe Biden 73 – 0 per cent

Bernie Sanders 52 – 0 per cent

Uncommitted 0 – 0 per cent

Michael Bennet 0 – 0 per cent

Michael Bloomberg 0 – 0 per cent

Cory Booker 0 – 0 per cent

Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 per cent

Julian Castro 0 – 0 per cent

John Delaney 0 – 0 per cent

Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent

Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 per cent

Joe Sestak 0 – 0 per cent

Tom Steyer 0 – 0 per cent

Elizabeth Warren 0 – 0 per cent

Marianne Williamson 0 – 0 per cent

Andrew Yang 0 – 0 per cent

Minnesota – Primary

4,110 of 4,110 precincts – 100 per cent

75 of 0 Delegates allocated

Joe Biden 43 – 0 per cent

Bernie Sanders 27 – 0 per cent

Elizabeth Warren 5 – 0 per cent

Uncommitted 0 – 0 per cent

Michael Bennet 0 – 0 per cent

Michael Bloomberg 0 – 0 per cent

Cory Booker 0 – 0 per cent

Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 per cent

Julian Castro 0 – 0 per cent

John Delaney 0 – 0 per cent

Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent

Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 per cent

Deval Patrick 0 – 0 per cent

Tom Steyer 0 – 0 per cent

Marianne Williamson 0 – 0 per cent

Andrew Yang 0 – 0 per cent

Mississippi – Primary

1,768 of 1,768 precincts – 100 per cent

36 of 0 Delegates allocated

Joe Biden 34 – 0 per cent

Bernie Sanders 2 – 0 per cent

Michael Bloomberg 0 – 0 per cent

Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 per cent

Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent

Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 per cent

Deval Patrick 0 – 0 per cent

Tom Steyer 0 – 0 per cent

Elizabeth Warren 0 – 0 per cent

Andrew Yang 0 – 0 per cent

Missouri – Primary

3,653 of 3,653 precincts – 100 per cent

68 of 0 Delegates allocated

Joe Biden 44 – 0 per cent

Bernie Sanders 24 – 0 per cent

Uncommitted 0 – 0 per cent

Michael Bennet 0 – 0 per cent

Michael Bloomberg 0 – 0 per cent

Cory Booker 0 – 0 per cent

Steve Burke 0 – 0 per cent

Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 per cent

Julian Castro 0 – 0 per cent

Roque De La Fuente III 0 – 0 per cent

John Delaney 0 – 0 per cent

Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent

Bill Haas 0 – 0 per cent

Henry Hewes 0 – 0 per cent

Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 per cent

Deval Patrick 0 – 0 per cent

Leonard Steinman 0 – 0 per cent

Velma Steinman 0 – 0 per cent

Tom Steyer 0 – 0 per cent

Elizabeth Warren 0 – 0 per cent

Robby Wells 0 – 0 per cent

Marianne Williamson 0 – 0 per cent

Andrew Yang 0 – 0 per cent

Montana – Primary

0 of 669 precincts – 0 per cent

0 of 0 Delegates allocated

Bernie Sanders 0 – 0 per cent

Joe Biden 0 – 0 per cent

Elizabeth Warren 0 – 0 per cent

No Preference 0 – 0 per cent

Nebraska – Primary

1,405 of 1,405 precincts – 100 per cent

29 of 0 Delegates allocated

Joe Biden 29 – 0 per cent

Bernie Sanders 0 – 0 per cent

Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent

Elizabeth Warren 0 – 0 per cent

Nevada – Caucus

2,097 of 2,097 precincts – 100 per cent

36 of 0 Delegates allocated

Bernie Sanders 24 – 0 per cent

Joe Biden 9 – 0 per cent

Pete Buttigieg 3 – 0 per cent

Uncommitted 0 – 0 per cent

Michael Bennet 0 – 0 per cent

John Delaney 0 – 0 per cent

Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent

Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 per cent

Deval Patrick 0 – 0 per cent

Tom Steyer 0 – 0 per cent

Elizabeth Warren 0 – 0 per cent

Andrew Yang 0 – 0 per cent

New Hampshire – Primary

301 of 301 precincts – 100 per cent

24 of 0 Delegates allocated

Bernie Sanders 9 – 0 per cent

Pete Buttigieg 9 – 0 per cent

Amy Klobuchar 6 – 0 per cent

Mark Greenstein 0 – 0 per cent

Michael Bennet 0 – 0 per cent

Joe Biden 0 – 0 per cent

Cory Booker 0 – 0 per cent

Mosie Boyd 0 – 0 per cent

Steve Bullock 0 – 0 per cent

Steve Burke 0 – 0 per cent

Julian Castro 0 – 0 per cent

Roque De La Fuente III 0 – 0 per cent

John Delaney 0 – 0 per cent

Jason Dunlap 0 – 0 per cent

Michael Ellinger 0 – 0 per cent

Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent

Ben Gleiberman 0 – 0 per cent

Kamala Harris 0 – 0 per cent

Henry Hewes 0 – 0 per cent

Tom Koos 0 – 0 per cent

Lorenz Kraus 0 – 0 per cent

Rita Krichevsky 0 – 0 per cent

Raymond Moroz 0 – 0 per cent

Deval Patrick 0 – 0 per cent

Joe Sestak 0 – 0 per cent

Sam Sloan 0 – 0 per cent

Tom Steyer 0 – 0 per cent

David Thistle 0 – 0 per cent

Thomas Torgesen 0 – 0 per cent

Elizabeth Warren 0 – 0 per cent

Robby Wells 0 – 0 per cent

Marianne Williamson 0 – 0 per cent

Andrew Yang 0 – 0 per cent

Total Write-ins 0 – 0 per cent

New Mexico – Primary

0 of 1,924 precincts – 0 per cent

0 of 0 Delegates allocated

Bernie Sanders 0 – 0 per cent

Uncommitted 0 – 0 per cent

Joe Biden 0 – 0 per cent

Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent

Deval Patrick 0 – 0 per cent

Elizabeth Warren 0 – 0 per cent

Andrew Yang 0 – 0 per cent

North Carolina – Primary

2,670 of 2,670 precincts – 100 per cent

110 of 0 Delegates allocated

Joe Biden 68 – 0 per cent

Bernie Sanders 37 – 0 per cent

Michael Bloomberg 3 – 0 per cent

Elizabeth Warren 2 – 0 per cent

Michael Bennet 0 – 0 per cent

Cory Booker 0 – 0 per cent

Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 per cent

Julian Castro 0 – 0 per cent

John Delaney 0 – 0 per cent

Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent

Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 per cent

Deval Patrick 0 – 0 per cent

Tom Steyer 0 – 0 per cent

Marianne Williamson 0 – 0 per cent

Andrew Yang 0 – 0 per cent

No Preference 0 – 0 per cent

North Dakota – Caucus

1,000 of 1,000 precincts – 100 per cent

14 of 0 Delegates allocated

Bernie Sanders 8 – 0 per cent

Joe Biden 6 – 0 per cent

Michael Bennet 0 – 0 per cent

Michael Bloomberg 0 – 0 per cent

Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 per cent

John Delaney 0 – 0 per cent

Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent

Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 per cent

Deval Patrick 0 – 0 per cent

Tom Steyer 0 – 0 per cent

Elizabeth Warren 0 – 0 per cent

Andrew Yang 0 – 0 per cent

Ohio – Primary

8,933 of 8,933 precincts – 100 per cent

136 of 0 Delegates allocated

Joe Biden 115 – 0 per cent

Bernie Sanders 21 – 0 per cent

Michael Bennet 0 – 0 per cent

Michael Bloomberg 0 – 0 per cent

Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 per cent

Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent

Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 per cent

Deval Patrick 0 – 0 per cent

Tom Steyer 0 – 0 per cent

Elizabeth Warren 0 – 0 per cent

Oklahoma – Primary

1,948 of 1,948 precincts – 100 per cent

37 of 0 Delegates allocated

Joe Biden 21 – 0 per cent

Bernie Sanders 13 – 0 per cent

Michael Bloomberg 2 – 0 per cent

Elizabeth Warren 1 – 0 per cent

Michael Bennet 0 – 0 per cent

Cory Booker 0 – 0 per cent

Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 per cent

Julian Castro 0 – 0 per cent

Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent

Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 per cent

Deval Patrick 0 – 0 per cent

Tom Steyer 0 – 0 per cent

Marianne Williamson 0 – 0 per cent

Andrew Yang 0 – 0 per cent

Oregon – Primary

1,131 of 1,333 precincts – 85 per cent

61 of 0 Delegates allocated

Joe Biden 46 – 0 per cent

Bernie Sanders 15 – 0 per cent

Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent

Elizabeth Warren 0 – 0 per cent

Pennsylvania – Primary

9 of 9,162 precincts – 0 per cent

93 of 0 Delegates allocated

Joe Biden 93 – 0 per cent

Bernie Sanders 0 – 0 per cent

Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent

Rhode Island – Primary

16 of 49 precincts – 33 per cent

13 of 0 Delegates allocated

Joe Biden 13 – 0 per cent

Bernie Sanders 0 – 0 per cent

Uncommitted 0 – 0 per cent

Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent

Elizabeth Warren 0 – 0 per cent

Andrew Yang 0 – 0 per cent

South Carolina – Primary

2,261 of 2,261 precincts – 100 per cent

54 of 0 Delegates allocated

Joe Biden 39 – 0 per cent

Bernie Sanders 15 – 0 per cent

Michael Bennet 0 – 0 per cent

Cory Booker 0 – 0 per cent

Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 per cent

John Delaney 0 – 0 per cent

Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent

Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 per cent

Deval Patrick 0 – 0 per cent

Tom Steyer 0 – 0 per cent

Elizabeth Warren 0 – 0 per cent

Andrew Yang 0 – 0 per cent

South Dakota – Primary

0 of 667 precincts – 0 per cent

0 of 0 Delegates allocated

Bernie Sanders 0 – 0 per cent

Joe Biden 0 – 0 per cent

Tennessee – Primary

1,962 of 1,962 precincts – 100 per cent

64 of 0 Delegates allocated

Joe Biden 38 – 0 per cent

Bernie Sanders 20 – 0 per cent

Michael Bloomberg 5 – 0 per cent

Elizabeth Warren 1 – 0 per cent

Uncommitted 0 – 0 per cent

Michael Bennet 0 – 0 per cent

Cory Booker 0 – 0 per cent

Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 per cent

Julian Castro 0 – 0 per cent

John Delaney 0 – 0 per cent

Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent

Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 per cent

Deval Patrick 0 – 0 per cent

Tom Steyer 0 – 0 per cent

Marianne Williamson 0 – 0 per cent

Andrew Yang 0 – 0 per cent

Texas – Primary

5,742 of 5,742 precincts – 100 per cent

228 of 0 Delegates allocated

Joe Biden 111 – 0 per cent

Bernie Sanders 102 – 0 per cent

Michael Bloomberg 10 – 0 per cent

Elizabeth Warren 5 – 0 per cent

Michael Bennet 0 – 0 per cent

Cory Booker 0 – 0 per cent

Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 per cent

Julian Castro 0 – 0 per cent

Roque De La Fuente III 0 – 0 per cent

John Delaney 0 – 0 per cent

Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent

Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 per cent

Deval Patrick 0 – 0 per cent

Tom Steyer 0 – 0 per cent

Robby Wells 0 – 0 per cent

Marianne Williamson 0 – 0 per cent

Andrew Yang 0 – 0 per cent

Utah – Primary

2,610 of 2,610 precincts – 100 per cent

29 of 0 Delegates allocated

Bernie Sanders 16 – 0 per cent

Joe Biden 7 – 0 per cent

Michael Bloomberg 3 – 0 per cent

Elizabeth Warren 3 – 0 per cent

Michael Bennet 0 – 0 per cent

Nathan Bloxham 0 – 0 per cent

Cory Booker 0 – 0 per cent

Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 per cent

Julian Castro 0 – 0 per cent

Roque De La Fuente III 0 – 0 per cent

Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent

Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 per cent

Deval Patrick 0 – 0 per cent

Tom Steyer 0 – 0 per cent

Marianne Williamson 0 – 0 per cent

Andrew Yang 0 – 0 per cent

Vermont – Primary

275 of 275 precincts – 100 per cent

16 of 0 Delegates allocated

Bernie Sanders 11 – 0 per cent

Joe Biden 5 – 0 per cent

Mark Greenstein 0 – 0 per cent

Michael Bloomberg 0 – 0 per cent

Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 per cent

Julian Castro 0 – 0 per cent

Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent

Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 per cent

Deval Patrick 0 – 0 per cent

Tom Steyer 0 – 0 per cent

Elizabeth Warren 0 – 0 per cent

Marianne Williamson 0 – 0 per cent

Andrew Yang 0 – 0 per cent

Virginia – Primary

2,581 of 2,581 precincts – 100 per cent

99 of 0 Delegates allocated

Joe Biden 66 – 0 per cent

Bernie Sanders 31 – 0 per cent

Elizabeth Warren 2 – 0 per cent

Michael Bennet 0 – 0 per cent

Michael Bloomberg 0 – 0 per cent

Cory Booker 0 – 0 per cent

Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 per cent

Julian Castro 0 – 0 per cent

Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent

Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 per cent

Deval Patrick 0 – 0 per cent

Tom Steyer 0 – 0 per cent

Marianne Williamson 0 – 0 per cent

Andrew Yang 0 – 0 per cent

Washington – Primary

2,000 of 2,000 precincts – 100 per cent

89 of 0 Delegates allocated

Joe Biden 46 – 0 per cent

Bernie Sanders 43 – 0 per cent

Uncommitted 0 – 0 per cent

Michael Bennet 0 – 0 per cent

Michael Bloomberg 0 – 0 per cent

Cory Booker 0 – 0 per cent

Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 per cent

John Delaney 0 – 0 per cent

Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent

Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 per cent

Deval Patrick 0 – 0 per cent

Tom Steyer 0 – 0 per cent

Elizabeth Warren 0 – 0 per cent

Andrew Yang 0 – 0 per cent

Wisconsin – Primary

3,936 of 3,937 precincts – 99 per cent

84 of 0 Delegates allocated

Joe Biden 56 – 0 per cent

Bernie Sanders 28 – 0 per cent

Michael Bennet 0 – 0 per cent

Michael Bloomberg 0 – 0 per cent

Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 per cent

John Delaney 0 – 0 per cent

Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent

Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 per cent

Deval Patrick 0 – 0 per cent

Tom Steyer 0 – 0 per cent

Elizabeth Warren 0 – 0 per cent

Andrew Yang 0 – 0 per cent

Uninstructed 0 – 0 per cent

Wyoming – Caucus

23 of 23 precincts – 100 per cent

14 of 0 Delegates allocated

Joe Biden 10 – 0 per cent

Bernie Sanders 4 – 0 per cent

Uncommitted 0 – 0 per cent

Michael Bloomberg 0 – 0 per cent

Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 per cent

Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent

Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 per cent

Tom Steyer 0 – 0 per cent

Elizabeth Warren 0 – 0 per cent

American Samoa – Caucus

0 of 0 precincts – 0 per cent

6 of 6 Delegates allocated

Michael Bloomberg 4 – 66 per cent

Tulsi Gabbard 2 – 33 per cent

Northern Mariana Islands – Caucus

0 of 0 precincts – 0 per cent

6 of 6 Delegates allocated

Bernie Sanders 4 – 66 per cent

Joe Biden 2 – 33 per cent

Democrats Abroad – Primary

0 of 0 precincts – 0 per cent

13 of 13 Delegates allocated

Bernie Sanders 9 – 69 per cent

Joe Biden 4 – 30 per cent

The Associated Press

