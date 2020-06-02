PP-Dem-Delg-All,100

Alabama – Primary
2,281 of 2,281 precincts – 100 per cent
52 of 0 Delegates allocated
Joe Biden 44 – 0 per cent
Bernie Sanders 8 – 0 per cent
Uncommitted 0 – 0 per cent
Michael Bennet 0 – 0 per cent
Michael Bloomberg 0 – 0 per cent
Cory Booker 0 – 0 per cent
Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 per cent
Julian Castro 0 – 0 per cent
John Delaney 0 – 0 per cent
Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent
Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 per cent
Tom Steyer 0 – 0 per cent
Elizabeth Warren 0 – 0 per cent
Marianne Williamson 0 – 0 per cent
Andrew Yang 0 – 0 per cent
Alaska – Primary
1 of 1 precincts – 100 per cent
15 of 0 Delegates allocated
Joe Biden 8 – 0 per cent
Bernie Sanders 7 – 0 per cent
Uncommitted 0 – 0 per cent
Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent
Elizabeth Warren 0 – 0 per cent
Arizona – Primary
1,381 of 1,381 precincts – 100 per cent
67 of 0 Delegates allocated
Joe Biden 39 – 0 per cent
Bernie Sanders 28 – 0 per cent
Michael Bennet 0 – 0 per cent
Michael Bloomberg 0 – 0 per cent
Cory Booker 0 – 0 per cent
Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 per cent
Julian Castro 0 – 0 per cent
Roque De La Fuente III 0 – 0 per cent
John Delaney 0 – 0 per cent
Michael Ellinger 0 – 0 per cent
Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent
Henry Hewes 0 – 0 per cent
Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 per cent
Deval Patrick 0 – 0 per cent
Tom Steyer 0 – 0 per cent
Elizabeth Warren 0 – 0 per cent
Marianne Williamson 0 – 0 per cent
Andrew Yang 0 – 0 per cent
Arkansas – Primary
2,570 of 2,570 precincts – 100 per cent
31 of 0 Delegates allocated
Joe Biden 19 – 0 per cent
Bernie Sanders 9 – 0 per cent
Michael Bloomberg 3 – 0 per cent
Michael Bennet 0 – 0 per cent
Cory Booker 0 – 0 per cent
Mosie Boyd 0 – 0 per cent
Steve Bullock 0 – 0 per cent
Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 per cent
Julian Castro 0 – 0 per cent
John Delaney 0 – 0 per cent
Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent
Kamala Harris 0 – 0 per cent
Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 per cent
Joe Sestak 0 – 0 per cent
Tom Steyer 0 – 0 per cent
Elizabeth Warren 0 – 0 per cent
Marianne Williamson 0 – 0 per cent
Andrew Yang 0 – 0 per cent
California – Primary
19,916 of 20,346 precincts – 98 per cent
414 of 0 Delegates allocated
Bernie Sanders 221 – 0 per cent
Joe Biden 172 – 0 per cent
Elizabeth Warren 12 – 0 per cent
Michael Bloomberg 9 – 0 per cent
Mark Greenstein 0 – 0 per cent
Michael Bennet 0 – 0 per cent
Cory Booker 0 – 0 per cent
Mosie Boyd 0 – 0 per cent
Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 per cent
Julian Castro 0 – 0 per cent
Roque De La Fuente III 0 – 0 per cent
John Delaney 0 – 0 per cent
Michael Ellinger 0 – 0 per cent
Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent
Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 per cent
Deval Patrick 0 – 0 per cent
Joe Sestak 0 – 0 per cent
Tom Steyer 0 – 0 per cent
Marianne Williamson 0 – 0 per cent
Andrew Yang 0 – 0 per cent
Colorado – Primary
2,671 of 3,219 precincts – 83 per cent
60 of 0 Delegates allocated
Joe Biden 28 – 0 per cent
Bernie Sanders 25 – 0 per cent
Michael Bloomberg 4 – 0 per cent
Elizabeth Warren 3 – 0 per cent
Cory Booker 0 – 0 per cent
Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 per cent
Roque De La Fuente III 0 – 0 per cent
Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent
Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 per cent
Rita Krichevsky 0 – 0 per cent
Deval Patrick 0 – 0 per cent
Tom Steyer 0 – 0 per cent
Robby Wells 0 – 0 per cent
Marianne Williamson 0 – 0 per cent
Andrew Yang 0 – 0 per cent
District of Columbia – Primary
0 of 143 precincts – 0 per cent
0 of 0 Delegates allocated
Bernie Sanders 0 – 0 per cent
Joe Biden 0 – 0 per cent
Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent
Elizabeth Warren 0 – 0 per cent
Florida – Primary
5,894 of 5,894 precincts – 100 per cent
219 of 0 Delegates allocated
Joe Biden 162 – 0 per cent
Bernie Sanders 57 – 0 per cent
Michael Bennet 0 – 0 per cent
Michael Bloomberg 0 – 0 per cent
Cory Booker 0 – 0 per cent
Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 per cent
Julian Castro 0 – 0 per cent
John Delaney 0 – 0 per cent
Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent
Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 per cent
Deval Patrick 0 – 0 per cent
Joe Sestak 0 – 0 per cent
Tom Steyer 0 – 0 per cent
Elizabeth Warren 0 – 0 per cent
Marianne Williamson 0 – 0 per cent
Andrew Yang 0 – 0 per cent
Hawaii – Caucus
2 of 2 precincts – 100 per cent
24 of 0 Delegates allocated
Joe Biden 16 – 0 per cent
Bernie Sanders 8 – 0 per cent
Uncommitted 0 – 0 per cent
Michael Bloomberg 0 – 0 per cent
Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 per cent
Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent
Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 per cent
Deval Patrick 0 – 0 per cent
Tom Steyer 0 – 0 per cent
Elizabeth Warren 0 – 0 per cent
Andrew Yang 0 – 0 per cent
Idaho – Primary
961 of 961 precincts – 100 per cent
20 of 0 Delegates allocated
Joe Biden 11 – 0 per cent
Bernie Sanders 9 – 0 per cent
Michael Bennet 0 – 0 per cent
Michael Bloomberg 0 – 0 per cent
Cory Booker 0 – 0 per cent
Steve Burke 0 – 0 per cent
Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 per cent
Julian Castro 0 – 0 per cent
Roque De La Fuente III 0 – 0 per cent
John Delaney 0 – 0 per cent
Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent
Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 per cent
Deval Patrick 0 – 0 per cent
Tom Steyer 0 – 0 per cent
Elizabeth Warren 0 – 0 per cent
Marianne Williamson 0 – 0 per cent
Andrew Yang 0 – 0 per cent
Illinois – Primary
10,101 of 10,114 precincts – 99 per cent
154 of 0 Delegates allocated
Joe Biden 94 – 0 per cent
Bernie Sanders 60 – 0 per cent
Michael Bennet 0 – 0 per cent
Michael Bloomberg 0 – 0 per cent
Cory Booker 0 – 0 per cent
Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 per cent
John Delaney 0 – 0 per cent
Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent
Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 per cent
Deval Patrick 0 – 0 per cent
Tom Steyer 0 – 0 per cent
Elizabeth Warren 0 – 0 per cent
Andrew Yang 0 – 0 per cent
Indiana – Primary
2,119 of 5,107 precincts – 41 per cent
41 of 0 Delegates allocated
Joe Biden 41 – 0 per cent
Bernie Sanders 0 – 0 per cent
Michael Bloomberg 0 – 0 per cent
Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 per cent
Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent
Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 per cent
Tom Steyer 0 – 0 per cent
Elizabeth Warren 0 – 0 per cent
Andrew Yang 0 – 0 per cent
Iowa – Caucus
1,250 of 1,765 precincts – 71 per cent
41 of 0 Delegates allocated
Joe Biden 14 – 0 per cent
Bernie Sanders 12 – 0 per cent
Pete Buttigieg 9 – 0 per cent
Elizabeth Warren 5 – 0 per cent
Amy Klobuchar 1 – 0 per cent
Uncommitted 0 – 0 per cent
Michael Bennet 0 – 0 per cent
Michael Bloomberg 0 – 0 per cent
John Delaney 0 – 0 per cent
Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent
Deval Patrick 0 – 0 per cent
Tom Steyer 0 – 0 per cent
Andrew Yang 0 – 0 per cent
Others 0 – 0 per cent
Kansas – Caucus
4 of 7 precincts – 57 per cent
39 of 0 Delegates allocated
Joe Biden 29 – 0 per cent
Bernie Sanders 10 – 0 per cent
Uncommitted 0 – 0 per cent
Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent
Elizabeth Warren 0 – 0 per cent
Maine – Primary
561 of 571 precincts – 98 per cent
24 of 0 Delegates allocated
Joe Biden 13 – 0 per cent
Bernie Sanders 9 – 0 per cent
Elizabeth Warren 2 – 0 per cent
Michael Bloomberg 0 – 0 per cent
Cory Booker 0 – 0 per cent
Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 per cent
Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent
Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 per cent
Deval Patrick 0 – 0 per cent
Tom Steyer 0 – 0 per cent
Marianne Williamson 0 – 0 per cent
Andrew Yang 0 – 0 per cent
Maryland – Primary
0 of 1,991 precincts – 0 per cent
0 of 0 Delegates allocated
Bernie Sanders 0 – 0 per cent
Uncommitted 0 – 0 per cent
Michael Bennet 0 – 0 per cent
Joe Biden 0 – 0 per cent
Michael Bloomberg 0 – 0 per cent
Cory Booker 0 – 0 per cent
Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 per cent
Julian Castro 0 – 0 per cent
Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent
Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 per cent
Deval Patrick 0 – 0 per cent
Tom Steyer 0 – 0 per cent
Elizabeth Warren 0 – 0 per cent
Marianne Williamson 0 – 0 per cent
Andrew Yang 0 – 0 per cent
Massachusetts – Primary
2,171 of 2,173 precincts – 99 per cent
91 of 0 Delegates allocated
Joe Biden 45 – 0 per cent
Bernie Sanders 29 – 0 per cent
Elizabeth Warren 17 – 0 per cent
Michael Bennet 0 – 0 per cent
Michael Bloomberg 0 – 0 per cent
Cory Booker 0 – 0 per cent
Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 per cent
Julian Castro 0 – 0 per cent
John Delaney 0 – 0 per cent
Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent
Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 per cent
Deval Patrick 0 – 0 per cent
Tom Steyer 0 – 0 per cent
Marianne Williamson 0 – 0 per cent
Andrew Yang 0 – 0 per cent
No Preference 0 – 0 per cent
Michigan – Primary
4,943 of 4,943 precincts – 100 per cent
125 of 0 Delegates allocated
Joe Biden 73 – 0 per cent
Bernie Sanders 52 – 0 per cent
Uncommitted 0 – 0 per cent
Michael Bennet 0 – 0 per cent
Michael Bloomberg 0 – 0 per cent
Cory Booker 0 – 0 per cent
Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 per cent
Julian Castro 0 – 0 per cent
John Delaney 0 – 0 per cent
Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent
Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 per cent
Joe Sestak 0 – 0 per cent
Tom Steyer 0 – 0 per cent
Elizabeth Warren 0 – 0 per cent
Marianne Williamson 0 – 0 per cent
Andrew Yang 0 – 0 per cent
Minnesota – Primary
4,110 of 4,110 precincts – 100 per cent
75 of 0 Delegates allocated
Joe Biden 43 – 0 per cent
Bernie Sanders 27 – 0 per cent
Elizabeth Warren 5 – 0 per cent
Uncommitted 0 – 0 per cent
Michael Bennet 0 – 0 per cent
Michael Bloomberg 0 – 0 per cent
Cory Booker 0 – 0 per cent
Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 per cent
Julian Castro 0 – 0 per cent
John Delaney 0 – 0 per cent
Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent
Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 per cent
Deval Patrick 0 – 0 per cent
Tom Steyer 0 – 0 per cent
Marianne Williamson 0 – 0 per cent
Andrew Yang 0 – 0 per cent
Mississippi – Primary
1,768 of 1,768 precincts – 100 per cent
36 of 0 Delegates allocated
Joe Biden 34 – 0 per cent
Bernie Sanders 2 – 0 per cent
Michael Bloomberg 0 – 0 per cent
Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 per cent
Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent
Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 per cent
Deval Patrick 0 – 0 per cent
Tom Steyer 0 – 0 per cent
Elizabeth Warren 0 – 0 per cent
Andrew Yang 0 – 0 per cent
Missouri – Primary
3,653 of 3,653 precincts – 100 per cent
68 of 0 Delegates allocated
Joe Biden 44 – 0 per cent
Bernie Sanders 24 – 0 per cent
Uncommitted 0 – 0 per cent
Michael Bennet 0 – 0 per cent
Michael Bloomberg 0 – 0 per cent
Cory Booker 0 – 0 per cent
Steve Burke 0 – 0 per cent
Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 per cent
Julian Castro 0 – 0 per cent
Roque De La Fuente III 0 – 0 per cent
John Delaney 0 – 0 per cent
Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent
Bill Haas 0 – 0 per cent
Henry Hewes 0 – 0 per cent
Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 per cent
Deval Patrick 0 – 0 per cent
Leonard Steinman 0 – 0 per cent
Velma Steinman 0 – 0 per cent
Tom Steyer 0 – 0 per cent
Elizabeth Warren 0 – 0 per cent
Robby Wells 0 – 0 per cent
Marianne Williamson 0 – 0 per cent
Andrew Yang 0 – 0 per cent
Montana – Primary
0 of 669 precincts – 0 per cent
0 of 0 Delegates allocated
Bernie Sanders 0 – 0 per cent
Joe Biden 0 – 0 per cent
Elizabeth Warren 0 – 0 per cent
No Preference 0 – 0 per cent
Nebraska – Primary
1,405 of 1,405 precincts – 100 per cent
29 of 0 Delegates allocated
Joe Biden 29 – 0 per cent
Bernie Sanders 0 – 0 per cent
Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent
Elizabeth Warren 0 – 0 per cent
Nevada – Caucus
2,097 of 2,097 precincts – 100 per cent
36 of 0 Delegates allocated
Bernie Sanders 24 – 0 per cent
Joe Biden 9 – 0 per cent
Pete Buttigieg 3 – 0 per cent
Uncommitted 0 – 0 per cent
Michael Bennet 0 – 0 per cent
John Delaney 0 – 0 per cent
Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent
Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 per cent
Deval Patrick 0 – 0 per cent
Tom Steyer 0 – 0 per cent
Elizabeth Warren 0 – 0 per cent
Andrew Yang 0 – 0 per cent
New Hampshire – Primary
301 of 301 precincts – 100 per cent
24 of 0 Delegates allocated
Bernie Sanders 9 – 0 per cent
Pete Buttigieg 9 – 0 per cent
Amy Klobuchar 6 – 0 per cent
Mark Greenstein 0 – 0 per cent
Michael Bennet 0 – 0 per cent
Joe Biden 0 – 0 per cent
Cory Booker 0 – 0 per cent
Mosie Boyd 0 – 0 per cent
Steve Bullock 0 – 0 per cent
Steve Burke 0 – 0 per cent
Julian Castro 0 – 0 per cent
Roque De La Fuente III 0 – 0 per cent
John Delaney 0 – 0 per cent
Jason Dunlap 0 – 0 per cent
Michael Ellinger 0 – 0 per cent
Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent
Ben Gleiberman 0 – 0 per cent
Kamala Harris 0 – 0 per cent
Henry Hewes 0 – 0 per cent
Tom Koos 0 – 0 per cent
Lorenz Kraus 0 – 0 per cent
Rita Krichevsky 0 – 0 per cent
Raymond Moroz 0 – 0 per cent
Deval Patrick 0 – 0 per cent
Joe Sestak 0 – 0 per cent
Sam Sloan 0 – 0 per cent
Tom Steyer 0 – 0 per cent
David Thistle 0 – 0 per cent
Thomas Torgesen 0 – 0 per cent
Elizabeth Warren 0 – 0 per cent
Robby Wells 0 – 0 per cent
Marianne Williamson 0 – 0 per cent
Andrew Yang 0 – 0 per cent
Total Write-ins 0 – 0 per cent
New Mexico – Primary
0 of 1,924 precincts – 0 per cent
0 of 0 Delegates allocated
Bernie Sanders 0 – 0 per cent
Uncommitted 0 – 0 per cent
Joe Biden 0 – 0 per cent
Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent
Deval Patrick 0 – 0 per cent
Elizabeth Warren 0 – 0 per cent
Andrew Yang 0 – 0 per cent
North Carolina – Primary
2,670 of 2,670 precincts – 100 per cent
110 of 0 Delegates allocated
Joe Biden 68 – 0 per cent
Bernie Sanders 37 – 0 per cent
Michael Bloomberg 3 – 0 per cent
Elizabeth Warren 2 – 0 per cent
Michael Bennet 0 – 0 per cent
Cory Booker 0 – 0 per cent
Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 per cent
Julian Castro 0 – 0 per cent
John Delaney 0 – 0 per cent
Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent
Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 per cent
Deval Patrick 0 – 0 per cent
Tom Steyer 0 – 0 per cent
Marianne Williamson 0 – 0 per cent
Andrew Yang 0 – 0 per cent
No Preference 0 – 0 per cent
North Dakota – Caucus
1,000 of 1,000 precincts – 100 per cent
14 of 0 Delegates allocated
Bernie Sanders 8 – 0 per cent
Joe Biden 6 – 0 per cent
Michael Bennet 0 – 0 per cent
Michael Bloomberg 0 – 0 per cent
Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 per cent
John Delaney 0 – 0 per cent
Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent
Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 per cent
Deval Patrick 0 – 0 per cent
Tom Steyer 0 – 0 per cent
Elizabeth Warren 0 – 0 per cent
Andrew Yang 0 – 0 per cent
Ohio – Primary
8,933 of 8,933 precincts – 100 per cent
136 of 0 Delegates allocated
Joe Biden 115 – 0 per cent
Bernie Sanders 21 – 0 per cent
Michael Bennet 0 – 0 per cent
Michael Bloomberg 0 – 0 per cent
Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 per cent
Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent
Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 per cent
Deval Patrick 0 – 0 per cent
Tom Steyer 0 – 0 per cent
Elizabeth Warren 0 – 0 per cent
Oklahoma – Primary
1,948 of 1,948 precincts – 100 per cent
37 of 0 Delegates allocated
Joe Biden 21 – 0 per cent
Bernie Sanders 13 – 0 per cent
Michael Bloomberg 2 – 0 per cent
Elizabeth Warren 1 – 0 per cent
Michael Bennet 0 – 0 per cent
Cory Booker 0 – 0 per cent
Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 per cent
Julian Castro 0 – 0 per cent
Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent
Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 per cent
Deval Patrick 0 – 0 per cent
Tom Steyer 0 – 0 per cent
Marianne Williamson 0 – 0 per cent
Andrew Yang 0 – 0 per cent
Oregon – Primary
1,131 of 1,333 precincts – 85 per cent
61 of 0 Delegates allocated
Joe Biden 46 – 0 per cent
Bernie Sanders 15 – 0 per cent
Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent
Elizabeth Warren 0 – 0 per cent
Pennsylvania – Primary
9 of 9,162 precincts – 0 per cent
93 of 0 Delegates allocated
Joe Biden 93 – 0 per cent
Bernie Sanders 0 – 0 per cent
Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent
Rhode Island – Primary
16 of 49 precincts – 33 per cent
13 of 0 Delegates allocated
Joe Biden 13 – 0 per cent
Bernie Sanders 0 – 0 per cent
Uncommitted 0 – 0 per cent
Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent
Elizabeth Warren 0 – 0 per cent
Andrew Yang 0 – 0 per cent
South Carolina – Primary
2,261 of 2,261 precincts – 100 per cent
54 of 0 Delegates allocated
Joe Biden 39 – 0 per cent
Bernie Sanders 15 – 0 per cent
Michael Bennet 0 – 0 per cent
Cory Booker 0 – 0 per cent
Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 per cent
John Delaney 0 – 0 per cent
Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent
Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 per cent
Deval Patrick 0 – 0 per cent
Tom Steyer 0 – 0 per cent
Elizabeth Warren 0 – 0 per cent
Andrew Yang 0 – 0 per cent
South Dakota – Primary
0 of 667 precincts – 0 per cent
0 of 0 Delegates allocated
Bernie Sanders 0 – 0 per cent
Joe Biden 0 – 0 per cent
Tennessee – Primary
1,962 of 1,962 precincts – 100 per cent
64 of 0 Delegates allocated
Joe Biden 38 – 0 per cent
Bernie Sanders 20 – 0 per cent
Michael Bloomberg 5 – 0 per cent
Elizabeth Warren 1 – 0 per cent
Uncommitted 0 – 0 per cent
Michael Bennet 0 – 0 per cent
Cory Booker 0 – 0 per cent
Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 per cent
Julian Castro 0 – 0 per cent
John Delaney 0 – 0 per cent
Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent
Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 per cent
Deval Patrick 0 – 0 per cent
Tom Steyer 0 – 0 per cent
Marianne Williamson 0 – 0 per cent
Andrew Yang 0 – 0 per cent
Texas – Primary
5,742 of 5,742 precincts – 100 per cent
228 of 0 Delegates allocated
Joe Biden 111 – 0 per cent
Bernie Sanders 102 – 0 per cent
Michael Bloomberg 10 – 0 per cent
Elizabeth Warren 5 – 0 per cent
Michael Bennet 0 – 0 per cent
Cory Booker 0 – 0 per cent
Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 per cent
Julian Castro 0 – 0 per cent
Roque De La Fuente III 0 – 0 per cent
John Delaney 0 – 0 per cent
Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent
Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 per cent
Deval Patrick 0 – 0 per cent
Tom Steyer 0 – 0 per cent
Robby Wells 0 – 0 per cent
Marianne Williamson 0 – 0 per cent
Andrew Yang 0 – 0 per cent
Utah – Primary
2,610 of 2,610 precincts – 100 per cent
29 of 0 Delegates allocated
Bernie Sanders 16 – 0 per cent
Joe Biden 7 – 0 per cent
Michael Bloomberg 3 – 0 per cent
Elizabeth Warren 3 – 0 per cent
Michael Bennet 0 – 0 per cent
Nathan Bloxham 0 – 0 per cent
Cory Booker 0 – 0 per cent
Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 per cent
Julian Castro 0 – 0 per cent
Roque De La Fuente III 0 – 0 per cent
Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent
Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 per cent
Deval Patrick 0 – 0 per cent
Tom Steyer 0 – 0 per cent
Marianne Williamson 0 – 0 per cent
Andrew Yang 0 – 0 per cent
Vermont – Primary
275 of 275 precincts – 100 per cent
16 of 0 Delegates allocated
Bernie Sanders 11 – 0 per cent
Joe Biden 5 – 0 per cent
Mark Greenstein 0 – 0 per cent
Michael Bloomberg 0 – 0 per cent
Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 per cent
Julian Castro 0 – 0 per cent
Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent
Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 per cent
Deval Patrick 0 – 0 per cent
Tom Steyer 0 – 0 per cent
Elizabeth Warren 0 – 0 per cent
Marianne Williamson 0 – 0 per cent
Andrew Yang 0 – 0 per cent
Virginia – Primary
2,581 of 2,581 precincts – 100 per cent
99 of 0 Delegates allocated
Joe Biden 66 – 0 per cent
Bernie Sanders 31 – 0 per cent
Elizabeth Warren 2 – 0 per cent
Michael Bennet 0 – 0 per cent
Michael Bloomberg 0 – 0 per cent
Cory Booker 0 – 0 per cent
Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 per cent
Julian Castro 0 – 0 per cent
Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent
Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 per cent
Deval Patrick 0 – 0 per cent
Tom Steyer 0 – 0 per cent
Marianne Williamson 0 – 0 per cent
Andrew Yang 0 – 0 per cent
Washington – Primary
2,000 of 2,000 precincts – 100 per cent
89 of 0 Delegates allocated
Joe Biden 46 – 0 per cent
Bernie Sanders 43 – 0 per cent
Uncommitted 0 – 0 per cent
Michael Bennet 0 – 0 per cent
Michael Bloomberg 0 – 0 per cent
Cory Booker 0 – 0 per cent
Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 per cent
John Delaney 0 – 0 per cent
Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent
Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 per cent
Deval Patrick 0 – 0 per cent
Tom Steyer 0 – 0 per cent
Elizabeth Warren 0 – 0 per cent
Andrew Yang 0 – 0 per cent
Wisconsin – Primary
3,936 of 3,937 precincts – 99 per cent
84 of 0 Delegates allocated
Joe Biden 56 – 0 per cent
Bernie Sanders 28 – 0 per cent
Michael Bennet 0 – 0 per cent
Michael Bloomberg 0 – 0 per cent
Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 per cent
John Delaney 0 – 0 per cent
Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent
Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 per cent
Deval Patrick 0 – 0 per cent
Tom Steyer 0 – 0 per cent
Elizabeth Warren 0 – 0 per cent
Andrew Yang 0 – 0 per cent
Uninstructed 0 – 0 per cent
Wyoming – Caucus
23 of 23 precincts – 100 per cent
14 of 0 Delegates allocated
Joe Biden 10 – 0 per cent
Bernie Sanders 4 – 0 per cent
Uncommitted 0 – 0 per cent
Michael Bloomberg 0 – 0 per cent
Pete Buttigieg 0 – 0 per cent
Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 per cent
Amy Klobuchar 0 – 0 per cent
Tom Steyer 0 – 0 per cent
Elizabeth Warren 0 – 0 per cent
American Samoa – Caucus
0 of 0 precincts – 0 per cent
6 of 6 Delegates allocated
Michael Bloomberg 4 – 66 per cent
Tulsi Gabbard 2 – 33 per cent
Northern Mariana Islands – Caucus
0 of 0 precincts – 0 per cent
6 of 6 Delegates allocated
Bernie Sanders 4 – 66 per cent
Joe Biden 2 – 33 per cent
Democrats Abroad – Primary
0 of 0 precincts – 0 per cent
13 of 13 Delegates allocated
Bernie Sanders 9 – 69 per cent
Joe Biden 4 – 30 per cent
