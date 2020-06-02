Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Police brutality is not just an American problem. What needs to happen here?
by the big story
Posted Jun 2, 2020 5:06 am EDT
A woman holds a sign reading "Hold Police Accountable" near police officers watching as thousands of people gather for a peaceful demonstration in support of George Floyd and Regis Korchinski-Paquet and protest against racism, injustice and police brutality, in Vancouver, Sunday, May 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
In today’s Big Story podcast, there’s a natural instinct a lot of Canadians have to look at the United States and feel better about ourselves. It’s obviously not a great look for us as a country at the best of times. And right now, we’re a long long way from the best of times.
And anyone looking for examples of police brutality in Canada won’t have to go far. Nobody knows yet exactly what happened when Regis Korchinski-Paquet was alone with two Toronto officers last week. But she fell to her death with them there. Where does police oversight in Canada succeed or fail? What needs to actually happen to make progress, and how can it be done? What are the actual differences in process between us and the United States?
GUEST: Asha James, human rights lawyer and partner at Falconers, LLP