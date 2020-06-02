Loading articles...

Ontario legislature expected to extend state of emergency to June 30

Last Updated Jun 2, 2020 at 5:40 am EDT

Ontario Premier Doug Ford answers questions at a COVID-19 briefing at Queen's Park in Toronto on May 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Lautens-Pool Image
Summary

Ontario is expected Tuesday to extend its state of emergency until June 30.

The measure bans gatherings larger than five people.

It also orders the closure of some businesses such as restaurants and bars, except if they offer takeout or delivery.

If the vote passes, the measure — which had been set to expire today — will be extended for another 28 days.

Independent legislator Randy Hillier has said he will vote against the measure, saying it gives the government too much authority.

Ontario declared a state of emergency on March 17 as COVID-19 cases began to climb in the province.

