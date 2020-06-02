Loading articles...

1 officer shot in Las Vegas, 4 shot in St. Louis amid Floyd protests

Last Updated Jun 2, 2020 at 5:39 am EDT

Las Vegas Police block off Las Vegas Boulevard South after a shooting in front of a federal courthouse during a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Las Vegas Monday, June 1, 2020. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS/LAS VEGAS SUN/Christopher DeVargas

LAS VEGAS — An officer has been shot in Las Vegas and authorities are responding to another shooting as people protest the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, authorities said.

The officer was shot in the area of the Las Vegas Strip and an officer was involved in a shooting in the downtown area, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported early Tuesday.

The department said both shootings were on Las Vegas Boulevard.

Protesters have been rallying for days across the country over the death of George Floyd, who was seen on video pleading that he couldn’t breathe with a white police officer pressing his knee into his neck for several minutes before he stopped moving.

Meanwhile, police say four officers were hit by gunfire after protests in St. Louis that started peacefully Monday became violent overnight, with demonstrators smashing windows and stealing items from businesses and fires burning in the downtown area.

The police department tweeted early Tuesday that the officers were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. It was unclear who had fired the shots.

The chaos in St. Louis followed continued protests Monday in Missouri over the death of George Floyd and police treatment of African Americans, with gatherings also held in Kansas City and Jefferson City.

On Monday afternoon, several hundred people rallied peacefully outside the justice centre in downtown St. Louis, including Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards. Protestors later walked to the Gateway Arch National Park and then onto nearby Interstate 64.

But later Monday, protesters gathered in front of police headquarters, where officers fired tear gas. Some protesters smashed windows at a downtown 7-11 store and stole items from inside before the building was set on fire.

Related Stories

Death toll grows in national protestsCanadian companies must support anti-racism efforts with action, experts sayCanadian health officials urge rally-goers to keep COVID-19 in mindBlack female mayors in spotlight amid protests and pandemicDemonstrators abroad identify with the cause of US protests
||||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 10 minutes ago
Delays SB 400 from south of Hwy 9 to approaching Aurora Rd due to construction #SB400
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 07:33 AM
A cooler start to the day but the winds shift and a sunny and seasonal day expected. The guaranteed high is 22 degrees. Welcome to June :)
Latest Weather
Read more