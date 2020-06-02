Loading articles...

Massive fire on 401 after tractor trailers collide

A screen grab from a video submitted to CityNews shows two trucks on fire on the eastbound 401 on June 2, 2020.

Two tractor trailers collided in the eastbound lane of Highway 401 and James Snow Parkway on Tuesday afternoon.

The collision led to a massive fire and both lanes of Highway 401 just west of Trafalgar Road after shut down.

More to come

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
UPDATE: EB 401 is CLOSED from James Snow to Trafalgar for truck fire cleanup. WB traffic is still blocked west of Trafalgar. #EB401 #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 55 minutes ago
UPDATED: The City of Toronto, Dufferin-Innisfil, Halton-Peel, and York-Durham Regions are now under the Severe Thun…
Latest Weather
Read more