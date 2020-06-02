Loading articles...

Lands' End: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 2, 2020 at 7:14 am EDT

DODGEVILLE, Wis. (AP) _ Lands’ End Inc. (LE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $20.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Dodgeville, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of 64 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 53 cents per share.

The clothing maker posted revenue of $217 million in the period.

Lands’ End shares have dropped 57% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 44% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LE

The Associated Press

