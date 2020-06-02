Loading articles...

In Israel, protesters demonstrate against Floyd killing

Last Updated Jun 2, 2020 at 2:14 pm EDT

Protesters shout slogans during a protest to decry the killing of George Floyd in front of the American embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, June 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

TEL AVIV, Israel — Over 200 demonstrators protested outside the U.S. diplomatic mission in Tel Aviv on Tuesday to decry the killing of George Floyd.

The protesters held signs reading “Black Lives Matter,” “All Lives Matter” and “If you aren’t livid, you’re not listening.” Some carried placards with Floyd’s name written.

Floyd, who was black, died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck as Floyd said he couldn’t breathe and became motionless.

Derek Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. But members of Floyd’s family and many others are calling for more serious charges, as well as charges against the three other officers who were there.

The killing sparked a wave of violent protests that have rocked the U.S. for a week.

The Associated Press



