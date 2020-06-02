Loading articles...

Hazmat team investigating white powder spilled on College Street

Last Updated Jun 2, 2020 at 4:27 pm EDT

Members of the CBRNE team are seen on College Street investigating after a "white smoke" was seen coming from the area. CITYNEWS

The chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive team (CBRNE) has been called in after “white smoke” was reported in the area of College and Elizabeth Streets on Tuesday afternoon.

Crews responded to the area shortly before 2:30 p.m. and found white powder from a combustible tank being released into the air and falling on the ground.

The tank is being used by industrial gas company Praxair and the substance is believed to be perlite – often found is soils or used as insulation.

The substance is not considered harmful but can be a mild irritant to the lungs.

The CBRNE team is misting down the powder in order to control the situation.

Roads in the area are closed and people have been asked to stay inside.

