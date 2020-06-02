Loading articles...

Grains mixed,livestock mixed

Last Updated Jun 2, 2020 at 4:14 pm EDT

Wheat for Jul. fell 7.25 cents at 5.08 a bushel; Jul. corn was up 1 cent at 3.2425 a bushel, Jul. oats was off 1.50 cents at $3.2825 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans advanced 10 cents at $8.5050 a bushel.

Beef and pork was lower the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle lost 3 cents at $.9530 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell 2.70 cents at $1.3342 a pound; while Jun. lean hogs was off 2.20 cents at $.5240 a pound.

The Associated Press

