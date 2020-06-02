Loading articles...

3-alarm fire at building under construction in Regent Park

Last Updated Jun 2, 2020 at 10:00 am EDT

A fire at Queen Street East and Sumach Street on June 2, 2020. TWITTER/Anne Marie Aikins

Firefighters are at the scene of a three-alarm fire in Regent Park.

Fire crews were called to a three-storey highrise at Queen Street East and Sumach Street at 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday after a building under construction caught fire.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

The area is closed to traffic.

