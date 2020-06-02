Loading articles...

Cracker Barrel: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 2, 2020 at 8:28 am EDT

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) _ Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) on Tuesday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $161.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Lebanon, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of $6.81 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $4.72 per share.

The restaurant operator posted revenue of $432.5 million in the period.

Cracker Barrel shares have declined 30% since the beginning of the year.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBRL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBRL

The Associated Press

