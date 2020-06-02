Loading articles...

Build-A-Bear: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 2, 2020 at 7:14 am EDT

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) on Tuesday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $21.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had a loss of $1.42. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 83 cents per share.

The toy retailer posted revenue of $46.6 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $2.23. A year ago, they were trading at $4.85.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BBW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BBW

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 11 minutes ago
EB 401 At Dixie in the collectors, the right lane is blocked with a stalled vehicle. No delay.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Just moments ago
Some spotty showers still possible this morning. We will be watching for the risk of thunderstorms later this afte…
Latest Weather
Read more