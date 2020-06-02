Loading articles...

As U.S. boils over, Trudeau says systemic racism in Canada must be addressed

Last Updated Jun 2, 2020 at 11:44 am EDT

OTTAWA — As long-standing anger about discrimination boils over in the United States, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians must recognize there is systemic racism in their own country.

Speaking during his daily news conference in Ottawa, Trudeau says many don’t see this bias but it is a reality for visible minorities in Canada.

Trudeau was asked about the protests in the U.S. and President Donald Trump’s talk of deploying the military to stop unrest.

He paused a full 20 seconds, lips pursed, jaw working, before saying that despite watching the United States with “horror and consternation,” Canadians must be aware of the challenges facing black Canadians and other minorities and take steps to address them.

The comments follow days of protests and violence in many U.S. cities after a video showed police in Minneapolis killing a black man, George Floyd, fanning the flames of fury over racism in the States.

A police officer knelt on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes while he pleaded that he couldn’t breathe.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
WB 401 west of Liverpool in the collectors, problems have cleared, all lanes now open #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:14 AM
Some spotty showers still possible this morning. We will be watching for the risk of thunderstorms later this afte…
Latest Weather
Read more