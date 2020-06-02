3 men wanted for stealing 2 bulldog puppies in Brampton

Peel police investigators are looking for three men they say stole two bulldog puppies in Brampton on Monday.

The incident occurred on at around 7:15 p.m. in the area of Bovaird and Conestoga drives.

The victim from whom the puppies were stolen met with three men with the intention of selling them the dogs.

During the transaction the victim found out that the men were trying to steal the puppies from him and tried to get them back.

The men assaulted the victim and fled in a white 2017 Hyundai with Ontario licence plate CDWP 974.

The victim followed the suspects and tried to recover the puppies while they were stopped at a traffic light. The suspects drove on and dragged the victim for a short distance.

Police say they believe the suspects might be trying to sell the puppies in the Toronto area. They are warning all potential buyers to question the source of any animals they may be trying to purchase.

Police are also reminding Peel region residents who buy and sell items via online classified websites to do so in one of the region’s designated Buy and Sell Zones.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact police.