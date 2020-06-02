Loading articles...

2 dead after small plane crashes in waters near Puerto Rico

Last Updated Jun 2, 2020 at 5:28 pm EDT

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Two people died Tuesday and a third is in serious condition after a small plane crashed into waters near Puerto Rico’s capital, authorities said.

Police said the Piper Aztec plane owned by local carrier Vieques Air Link hit the masts of two sailboats before crashing into the San Juan Bay.

Police said rescue crews were able to save one person found alive in the water. They said all three aboard were men, but did not immediately identify them.

Vieques Air Link is based in Puerto Rico and flies to the neighbouring islands of Vieques and Culebra. It wasn’t immediately clear where the plane that crashed was heading.

The Associated Press

